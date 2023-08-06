Live
- No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in Lok Sabha
- As JD(U)-RJD govt nears one-year mark, alliance politics under scrutiny
- Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh
- FIR: Edelweiss intimidated Nitin Desai vide EOW, NCLT, DRT; tried to grab his studio
- Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems
- Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues
- PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR
- Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
- Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'
- Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed
Just In
Get inputs from intelligence agencies on guarantee schemes: Kharge to PM
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attacked PM Modi for his negative remarks about the guarantee schemes implemented by the Karnataka government and asked Modi to get reports from intelligence agencies over implementation of schemes in Karnataka.
Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attacked PM Modi for his negative remarks about the guarantee schemes implemented by the Karnataka government and asked Modi to get reports from intelligence agencies over implementation of schemes in Karnataka.
“He (PM Modi) has intelligence, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and many other agencies under him. Had he gathered information from them regarding whether the schemes are reaching people or not, he wouldn’t have made such remarks,” Kharge said.
Addressing a massive public rally after inauguration of Griha Jyothi free power scheme in Kalaburagi, Congress President Kharge said that if PM Modi acknowledges the schemes given by the Congress government then it is going to be a problem for BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections.
He said that the Congress government is implementing all five guarantee schemes in the state one after the other.
“Unlike assurances by others, they were not bogus. Earlier, PM Modi assured that he will generate 2 crore jobs for youth. He did not create them. He promised Rs 15 lakh for every household, but he was not able to deliver,” the Congress President said.
Kharge also praised that the guarantee schemes in Karnataka are being appreciated throughout the country. He said that during the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, many schemes were implemented which were stopped by the BJP government after
gaining power.