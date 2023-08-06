Get inputs from intelligence agencies on guarantee schemes: Kharge to PM

Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attacked PM Modi for his negative remarks about the guarantee schemes implemented by the Karnataka government and asked Modi to get reports from intelligence agencies over implementation of schemes in Karnataka.

“He (PM Modi) has intelligence, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and many other agencies under him. Had he gathered information from them regarding whether the schemes are reaching people or not, he wouldn’t have made such remarks,” Kharge said.

Addressing a massive public rally after inauguration of Griha Jyothi free power scheme in Kalaburagi, Congress President Kharge said that if PM Modi acknowledges the schemes given by the Congress government then it is going to be a problem for BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He said that the Congress government is implementing all five guarantee schemes in the state one after the other.

“Unlike assurances by others, they were not bogus. Earlier, PM Modi assured that he will generate 2 crore jobs for youth. He did not create them. He promised Rs 15 lakh for every household, but he was not able to deliver,” the Congress President said.

Kharge also praised that the guarantee schemes in Karnataka are being appreciated throughout the country. He said that during the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, many schemes were implemented which were stopped by the BJP government after

gaining power.