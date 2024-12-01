Getting good treatment at private hospital, without any charge: PM-JAY beneficiary

Shiv Lakhan Singh, a local resident is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for his ailment and the good part is that despite his poor economic condition, he is availing all the care and facilities, without paying any charge.

The medical expenses of Shiv Lakhan Singh’s treatment are being borne by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the flagship scheme of the Modi government aimed at providing affordable and equal treatment to all citizens, irrespective of their economic status and well-being.

Speaking to IANS, beneficiary Shiv Lakhan Singh showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for launching a ‘scheme for the poor’.

“Due to this scheme, today, I am getting good treatment and have got the support of Rs 5 lakh, which was not available earlier. Earlier, there was no such facility, we had to face a lot of problems and we had to borrow money from others for our medical expenses but today, it is no longer the case,” he said.

“The work of the Prime Minister is very good, his schemes are very good and are working well. There should always be such Prime Ministers,” he further said in an emotional message.

He also praised the Modi government for launching other people welfare schemes like Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and others.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), popularly known as Ayushman Bharat was launched by PM Modi in September 2018.

Ayushman Bharat is the largest health assurance scheme in the world, aimed at providing health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 12 crores poor and vulnerable families that form the bottom 40 per cent of the country's population.