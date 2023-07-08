  • Menu
Ghulam Nabi Azad says UCC not possible in India

Ghulam Nabi Azad says UCC not possible in India
Former chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that enforcing the uniform civil code (UCC) is not possible in India.

Speaking to media persons in Srinagar, Azad said, "It is not as easy as abrogation of Article 370.

"There are many religions in India. There are not only Muslims, but Sikhs, Christians, Tribals, Jains and Parsis. It is not possible to anger so many people".

