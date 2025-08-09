Girl students making 10K rakhis for jawans guarding borders

Jammu: Scores of girl students of the Seva Bharti Ashram are working overtime to prepare thousands of rakhis for jawans guarding the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Raksha Bandhan, the girls will also tie rakhis to trees and plants, symbolising their commitment to safeguarding the environment that sustains life.

The girl students have already prepared over 8,000 rakhis for soldiers and for organising sale counters at various places in Jammu. Their mission is to weave more than 10,000 rakhis as a symbol of gratitude for the policemen, Army personnel and BSF officers safeguarding the region.

Janvi, a student from Kishtwar district currently studying in Class 8 at a school run by Janak Madan Seva Bharti Ashram in the Ponichak border belt on the outskirts of Jammu city, is among the many girls preparing rakhis for the soldiers.

“I am part of the group of girl students from various Seva Bharti Ashrams across Jammu and Kashmir preparing rakhis for soldiers guarding our motherland. Our primary task is to prepare rakhis and tie them on the wrists of soldiers at the border on Raksha Bandhan,” Janvi told PTI. On the auspicious day, hundreds of girl students from various Seva Bharti Ashrams carry rakhis and sweets to the border areas along the International Border and the Line of Control.

They tie rakhis to BSF jawans, Army personnel and even police officers so that they do not feel the absence of their sisters.

“This year, it is being done on a large scale across all areas. We are happy to make new brothers

in uniform. This is the true tradition and culture of Bharat,” she said.

Mukhti, another student from the Poonch border district studying at the Ashram in Jammu, said that their focus and affection on Raksha Bandhan is always directed towards the valiant soldiers.

“Apart from the armed forces, another priority is to make girls self-sufficient by teaching them various arts and skills so that they can earn

while learning and support the ashrams. This is a novel concept inspired by the prime minister’s vision of self-dependence for the younger generation,” she said.