Give them a window of two months. We need to postpone the exams: Actor Sonu Sood

We cannot force these students to go out and take these exams, said actor Sonu Sood, joining the chorus for postponing the NEET and JEE medical entrance exam for admission to IITs during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to support these students. 26 lakh students are going to appear in these exams," said Mr Sood.

Sonu Sood, who has helped thousands of distressed migrants stranded across the country to get back their homes during the lockdown, said students and their parents should have a window of around two to three months so that students can report to exams when they are mentally prepared.

"The maximum students are from Bihar where 13 to 14 districts are badly hit by the floods. How can you expect them to travel? They don't have money or places to stay. We cannot force these students to come out and give these exams," the actor said.

The two main exams, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) for admission to medical courses, are scheduled to take place next month. The two exams are among the most challenging exam in India.

Politicians from all parties have supported the demand to postpone the exams, highlighting that the move was not only unsafe due to COVID-19, but also unfair due to flooding in parts of some states like Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Karnataka.

"Give them a window of two months. We need to postpone the exams till November-December. Students can take the exams when they are mentally prepared," Sonu Sood said.

"I am also an engineer. I believe that it is very important for the country to have a new breed of these young people who are going to take over a lot of departments."

Supporting the move to go ahead with the exams, on Tuesday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the exams were scheduled as a result of the "constant pressure from parents and students".

"We have been under constant pressure from parents and students, asking why we are not allowing JEE and NEET. The students were very worried. In their minds, they were thinking for how long will they continue to study?" Mr Pokhriyal told government broadcaster DD News.

