Global earthquake science conference opens in Gandhinagar; focus on early warning and research

Gandhinagar: A three-day global conference on earthquake science, aimed at strengthening early warning systems and advancing research to mitigate seismic risks worldwide, began on Friday at the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar.

Inaugurating the ninth triennial global convention, "Advances in Earthquake Science–2026", Gujarat's Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the conference would play a crucial role in enhancing preparedness against earthquakes in India and across the world.

He noted that Gujarat hosting such a global-level event was a matter of pride for the state.

The conference is being organised by Institute of Seismological Research under the state's Science and Technology Department and will run from January 23 to 25.

The event is being held alongside a thematic conference on "Intraplate and Himalayan Seismology: Developments Over the Last 25 Years".

Scientists and experts associated with earthquake research from India, Japan, the US, Germany, France, Georgia, Taiwan, Portugal and Nepal are participating in the convention, sharing research findings and engaging in technical deliberations.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Modhwadia recalled that ISR was established in 2011 in Gandhinagar under the guidance of the then Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making Gujarat the first state in the country to set up a dedicated earthquake research centre.

"Today, ISR is guiding earthquake research not only in India but globally. Its presence in Gujarat has enabled the state to host this prestigious international conference," he said.

The Minister said experts at the conference would present research papers on making bridges, roads, large buildings and infrastructure more earthquake-resistant, a subject of particular relevance to Gujarat, which falls in the western seismic zone.

The state has four seismological zones, with Kutch being the most earthquake-prone.

Referring to the devastating January 26, 2001, Kutch earthquake, Minister Modhwadia said the tragedy had prompted Gujarat to strengthen its institutional capacity to deal with seismic disasters.

Indian Society of Earthquake Science (ISES) Vice-President and Padma Shri awardee V.P. Dimri said the conference had brought together policymakers, youth, scientists and experts, and would significantly contribute to the study and understanding of earthquake science.

Heather DeShon from Southern Methodist University in US, emphasised that collective global collaboration would deepen scientific understanding in the field.

Former National Disaster Management Authority member and Padma Shri awardee Harsh Gupta said the conference reflected Gujarat's commitment to science-driven policy, disaster resilience and preparedness.

He expressed confidence that the three-day deliberations would prove meaningful for the future of earthquake science.

Welcoming the delegates, ISR Director General D.D. Jadeja said new studies and research on earthquakes in Gujarat, India, and abroad would be discussed during the conference, contributing to efforts to minimise future loss of life and property.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Santosh Kumar of ISR.

The conference will feature multiple technical sessions focusing on recent scientific advancements, ongoing research and future directions in earthquake science, with experts presenting papers and sharing field experiences from across the globe.



