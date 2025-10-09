Global seminar on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and legacy held

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment Minister and senior Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa participated in a two-day international seminar titled “Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: Life, Martyrdom, and Legacy” at Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University.

The event, organized to mark the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom, brought together prominent historians, scholars, and academicians from India and abroad to share insights on the Guru’s life, philosophy, and sacrifice.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Sirsa expressed pride in attending the seminar at his alma mater. He said that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life represents an extraordinary blend of courage, compassion, spiritual freedom, and universal brotherhood.

He announced that the Delhi government is working to establish a Guru Tegh Bahadur Study Centre at Khalsa College to promote in-depth research and academic exploration of the Guru’s teachings, philosophy, and contributions to humanity.

Outlining future initiatives, Sirsa shared that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government will organize a grand three-day event at the Red Fort in November — the site where Guru Tegh Bahadur made his supreme sacrifice. The program will feature exhibitions, cultural performances, and a laser show to spread the Guru’s message of peace, unity, and spiritual resilience to the masses.

He added that the government is also preparing to release a coffee table book inspired by the lives and teachings of the Sikh Gurus. The publication will highlight Guru Tegh Bahadur’s universal message across different languages and cultures.