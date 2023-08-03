Global tender through Expression of E-Trust to ease Bengaluru traffic congestion: DCM DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: "There was a discussion with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding decongesting Bengaluru and he responded positively. He said to submit a detailed project report. A global tender has already been called through BBMP and BDA through Expression of E-Trust, and August 8 is the last day for tender submission," DCM and Bangalore Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar said.

Speaking to the media at Delhi's Karnataka Bhavan, Shivakumar said, "Yesterday I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the issue of Bengaluru traffic congestion relief. Four national highways pass through Bengaluru and many vehicles arrive in Bengaluru through these roads causing traffic congestion. Action should be taken by the Central Highway Authority to alleviate this traffic congestion. I have discussed with the Union Minister that necessary cooperation should be given for it."









Nitin Gadkari has responded positively to our question. He has also given his advice on traffic control in Bengaluru. He said to prepare a detailed project report for implementation of tunnel road, flyover or other model project.



We have already invited a global tender from Bangalore Urban Development Authority and BBMP through Expression of E-Trust on July 14. August 8 is the last day.









Traffic congestion should be controlled and the image of Bengaluru should be changed. Even though the traffic congestion in the cities of Delhi and Mumbai is also high, in view of the fact that Bengaluru is accepted as a global city, only Bengaluru's traffic congestion is often talked about. We are gearing up to formulate a program to alleviate traffic congestion, and dozens of companies including China, Singapore, Israel have already come and expressed their views. We have already told these companies to participate in the tender called through Expression of E-Trust and explain how the entire project can be implemented.”



A meeting was held with legal experts regarding the water sharing dispute. So far we have not come to a final decision. I got information about Mahadayi, Kaveri, Krishna river water sharing and Mekedatu project. The rest of the issue will be discussed with the Chief Minister, discussed in the cabinet meeting and the rest of the direction will be given. We don't want to waste time. We are trying to solve all the problems as soon as possible, He said.









He said, I also discussed with the lawyers related to the Bangalore Urban Development Authority and asked for information about how many cases are pending, how many cases have been filed, how many have been won and how many have been lost. Everyone's responsibility is very important here. We will ensure that the administrative machinery of the government is strong. There is information that currently 350 cases are going on. We will get information about this issue and decide after seeing their performance.



To the question why did you ask for a report on the works carried out under the BBMP from 2019-2023, he said, "Kempanna had written a letter about the illegality of the BBMP works. BJP MLAs made many statements inside the House. The Lokayukta organization has also given its own report on some of the works. Therefore, it has been suggested that the BBMP works should be verified and the money should be released. The BJP MLA has advised to investigate this. Taking his advice into consideration, I have asked for a report to know the facts. Many have been waiting for the bill for years. Who gave the job? What is the work, what is its quality? That should be checked. I will talk in detail after receiving this report," he said.