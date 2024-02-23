Live
- Esri India, CKS to train 5 lakh students in geospatial tech skills in 5 yrs
- Lok Sabha elections dates are likely to be announced after March 13
- Delhi High Court dismisses plea to offer prayers at demolished 600-yr-old mosque on Shab-e-Barat
- BJP protests in Karnataka Assembly against Siddaramaiah govt's resolution
- UPA govt refused to hike Karnataka’s share from 30% to 40%: BJP
- MEA responds to Indians caught in conflict in Russia, urges caution
- IIT Bombay’s new low-cost, thin coating material can reduce record heat
- Elon Musk says Gmail’s alternative Xmail is coming soon
- Goa AAP MLA demands dropping of cases against ‘mob’ involved in attacking BJP minister
- Six killed in millitary, NPA rebels clash in Philippines
Just In
Goa AAP MLA demands dropping of cases against ‘mob’ involved in attacking BJP minister
AAP Velim MLA Cruz Silva on Friday called upon Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against ‘mob’ involved in attacking a BJP minister.
Panaji: AAP Velim MLA Cruz Silva on Friday called upon Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against ‘mob’ involved in attacking a BJP minister.
“I met the Chief Minister and acquainted him with the situation. I have demanded him to drop the cases registered against the locals. He has assured to help in this matter,” Silva told reporters, after meeting Sawant.
He said that there was tension in the area and that the incident should not have taken place. “There are possibilities that such tensions can erupt again. That is why I have demanded to settle the issue. We want peace,” he said.
On Tuesday, the Goa Police had registered a case against a ‘mob’ for allegedly rioting and creating unlawful assembly, wherein Goa’s Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai was attacked with stones.
BJP leader Phal Dessai was “attacked” while he was returning after inaugurating the statue of Shivaji at Sao Joao De Areal village in South Goa.
Maina Curtorim Police has registered cases against people for rioting and creating unlawful assembly.
Phal Dessai has said that a mob of around 200 to 300 people attacked. “I did not sustain any severe injury, but I was hit by a stone on my head,” he said.
Locals of the area have complained that the statue was illegally installed without taking permission from the local panchayat.