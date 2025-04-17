Goa CM Inaugurates Website for Sanatan Rashtra Sankhanad Mahotsav

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Wednesday inaugurated the official website of the upcoming Sanatan Rashtra Sankhanad Mahotsav, an event organised by the Sanatan Sanstha, scheduled to be held from May 17 to 19 in Fermagudi, Ponda, Goa.

The launch coincides with the 83rd birth anniversary of the Sanstha’s founder, Dr. Jayant Balaji Athavale, and the silver jubilee year of the organisation.

Dr. Sawant reviewed the contents of the website at the Chief Minister’s Office in Porvorim and extended his best wishes for the upcoming gathering. Among those present during the launch were Mahotsav Welcome Committee member Prithviraj Hazare, Sanatan Sanstha National Spokesperson Chetan Rajhans, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Spokesperson Ramesh Shinde, and others associated with the event.

According to organisers, the Mahotsav will include cultural programmes, folk art performances, and sessions involving saints and religious leaders. The website will also publish updates and additional details in the lead-up to the event.