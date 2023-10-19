Goa CM urges teachers to make students capable of facing challenges

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged the teaching fraternity to make students capable of facing challenges by guiding them towards their successful careers.

Sawant made the remarks after inaugurating ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ (VSK), wherein he said that Goa is second state after Gujarat to establish this centre.

“We need to make students capable of facing challenges. Politicians can’t do it. Who can do it ? Those who are working in this field. Implementation of policies and monitoring can be done by you (teaching fraternity and officers),” he said.

He emphasised the pivotal role teacher’s play in shaping the young generation and guiding the students towards their successful careers.

“Revolution in the education field will take place with the launching of this Kendra. Many had questions in their mind about this Kendra when I announced it in the budget session. They thought it would be just an announcement and nothing would come in reality. It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring changes, innovation and technology in the education field, through which progress can be achieved,” he said.

He said that the ‘Control and Command’ center of VSK will monitor students, teachers and schools.

“Now ‘monitor mechanism’ has been established. Students across the state will be monitored. This centre will give inputs for the improvement of teachers and students,” he said, adding that continuing learning for teachers is also very important, so they can teach well.

Sawant said that remedial classes for students are also important so they can benefit from it.

“Since last four years, changes have been brought in the education system,” he said.

According to him, by introducing this concept of Vidya Samiksha Kendra government can monitor students and teachers from one centre.

“We can track how students study and how teachers teach in the class,” Sawant said, adding that even monthly report cards can be provided for any class.