Goa court summons Arvind Kejriwal in poll code violation case
Panaji: A court in Goa has issued summons to Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of Aam Aadmi Party, to remain present on Wednesday (November 29) in connection with a case related to alleged violation of model code of conduct.
Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa has issued summons to Kejriwal to answer violation of section 123 (1) of Representation of People’s Act and section 171 B, 171 (E) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The local court has asked him to remain present before the court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Talking to IANS, AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said Kejriwal received summons on Tuesday.
"We do not have details of the particular case, but it seems to be of the year 2018," he said.
Sources informed that Kejriwal will not remain present for the hearing tomorrow as he received the summons today.