Goa to rope in social media influencers to promote tourism, schemes

Panaji: The BJP governmentin Goa has launched empanelment Portal for local social media influencers for promotion of schemes, tourism and policies.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the purpose of the initiative is to promote the schemes, tourism activities and policies among people.

"Social Media has become the best influencing platform and hence we have decided to empanel social media influencers," he said.

Sawant said that content created by the empaneled social influencers will be vetted by the official team and then permission will be given for production.

"The newly launched portal is a pioneering initiative by the Goa Government, making it the second state in the nation to introduce a comprehensive Policy for Social Media Influencer Empanelment," he said, adding Rajasthan was the first state to use such a platform.

He urged budding social media enthusiasts of Goa to register on the portal and become integral members of the Goa Government's promotional team.

The portal, accessible at esg.co.in, serves as a platform for influencers to actively contribute to the promotion of Government schemes and policies.

He said that under the flagship campaign of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa', the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) aims to harness the services of Social Media Influencers for promotional activities.

"This strategic engagement seeks to generate maximum awareness of Government initiatives, services and schemes by leveraging the influencers' reach through their social media handles," Sawant said.