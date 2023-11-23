Gola Gumbaz would get Unesco heritage site tag ; Minister

Vijayapura : Tourism Minister HK Patil has directed officials to address the longstanding demand of getting the Gola Gumbaj monument listed as a UNESCO heritage site.

In a media briefing after meeting with various officials and gathering opinions from historians, he announced that an agency would be hired to prepare a detailed report in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Expressing regret that, despite its potential, the Adil Shahi Memorial is not yet included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Patil emphasized the need to take decisive steps in this direction.

The preliminary work for the project on a light and sound show at Gol Gumbaj, aimed at attracting more tourists, is expected to be completed by the end of December, as announced in the budget. Minister Patil invited experts to share their views and contribute to a report on the effective implementation of sound and lighting systems. Addressing another longstanding demand, Patil instructed authorities to initiate the restoration of the ancient Karaj (subterranean water system) dating back to the Adil Shahi era. Additionally, steps will be taken to revive the use of tonga (horse carriage) to enhance tourist attraction.



Highlighting the importance of monument preservation, Minister Patil informed that the Secab Educational Institution of Vijayapur has decided to adopt the city's Ananda Mahal for its protection.

