Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 06 October, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed
Gold rates in Delhi on 06 October: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 52,540 with a fall of Rs. 200 with a fall of Rs. 590 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 57,210 with a fall of Rs. 220.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 71,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
