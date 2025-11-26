Gold theft case: SIT records statement of Sabarimala 'thantris'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Sabarimala gold theft and unauthorised gold plating case, has intensified its investigation, recording statements of the temple's chief priests (Thantris) even as the six-week deadline set by the Kerala High Court expires on Thursday.

The priests, Kandarar Rajeevaru and Mohanararu, appeared at the SIT office and provided detailed testimony regarding the permissions allegedly granted for the gold plating of the temple's Dwarapalaka (door guardian) idols and gold sheets.

According to their statements, the Thantris clarified that their role was limited to granting ritual permissions based solely on divine will.

They maintained that they had never authorised transporting temple idols or gold-plated panels to Chennai for gold plating or renovation work, stating that their permission was only for minor repairs at the Sabarimala premises.

They also confirmed familiarity with the first accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, but denied authorising any external handling of temple property.

The SIT is examining whether gold originally belonging to the temple was replaced with inferior material, with nearly 475 grams of gold officially reported as missing.

Samples collected from the allegedly gold-plated panels and sculptures have been sent for forensic analysis, and the report is expected to be critical when submitted to the High Court on December 3.

If confirmed that newer panels are now installed, it could drastically alter the direction of the case.

The probe is gradually advancing toward individuals in higher administrative and political positions.

So far, former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents A. Padmakumar and N. Vasu, besides four employees of the Devaswom Board, including one serving official, have been arrested.

Investigators are also probing whether members of the previous state government, including former Devaswom Minister and senior CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran, had any role in the alleged malpractice during their tenure.

Padmakumar's passport has been seized, and investigators are examining whether he travelled abroad along with Potty.

Financial transactions linked to the case are also under scrutiny.

Former Board members have alleged that Padmakumar altered official records to facilitate handing over gold panels to Potti, a development seen as a major setback for him.

As the SIT prepares its next interim report, the case is poised to enter a decisive phase, potentially extending into the accountability of higher officials linked to the Sabarimala temple administration.

On Wednesday, the Court sent Padmakumar to two days' police custody.