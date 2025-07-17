Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; Security stepped up

Amritsar: The Golden Temple complex received a bomb threat again on Wednesday. This is the third threat received by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in a span of three days.

The dog squad has been deployed at the Golden Temple premises as part of a security check.

Pratap Singh, Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has demanded strict action against the miscreants.

According to the reports, the Amritsar Commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Bhulla, said that the police received a complaint regarding an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple.

“Golden Temple is the centre of faith of the world, and we received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple. It is the responsibility of the police officials to take strict action against those involved in it," the Secretary of the SGPC sad on Tuesday.