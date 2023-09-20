Gopal Rai urges joint review meeting with union ministers to tackle winter pollution in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written letters to two ministers -- Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar -- urging them to hold a joint review meeting with the concerned states regarding pollution caused by stubble burning during the winter season in Delhi.

In his letter, Rai has requested that they convene a review meeting to prepare an effective action plan and implement it to protect the people of Delhi from the increasing threat of air pollution due to stubble burning in winter.

While a meeting was held on August 3 with the concerned ministers of NCR states regarding stubble burning, incidents of stubble burning have already begun, necessitating a review meeting with all the concerned states.

“Pollution worsens significantly during the winter season in Delhi due to various factors, including stubble burning, firecrackers, vehicle emissions, dust pollution, etc,” Rai said.

“Taking all these factors into consideration, the Delhi government will develop a comprehensive winter action plan based on 15 key areas this year. These 15 focus points primarily include hotspots, stubble burning, dust pollution, vehicular emissions, open waste burning, industrial pollution, the Green War Room, and a green app, real-time apportionment studies, an E-waste eco-park, plantation, urban farming, public participation, a ban on burning firecrackers, and dialogue with the central government and neighboring states.”

“Additionally, the Environment Department will establish a collaborative Winter Action Plan in which each department will have specific responsibilities related to these 15 focus points. Thanks to the continuous efforts of the Delhi Government, PM10 levels have decreased by 42% and PM2.5 by 46% in the last nine years. The Kejriwal government is dedicated to providing a clean environment for the people of Delhi.”

He said that the pollution levels within Delhi have been steadily declining due to the measures taken by the Delhi Government.

“The government has successfully addressed the pollution issue in Delhi and will continue to do so. However, without a coordinated effort, addressing the winter pollution problem in Delhi is challenging. We urge the Central Government to collaborate with the Delhi Government in this regard to effectively execute this year's Winter Action Plan.”

He said that we have also requested the Central government to promptly organise a review meeting on stubble burning with all the concerned states.

“We are hopeful that the Central government will cooperate with us so that we can develop an effective action plan and implement it to protect Delhi from the threat of air pollution in the upcoming winter season.”