Government and Opposition Agree To Discussion On Manipur; Jairam Ramesh Expresses Concerns Over Forest Bill

The Government and Opposition in Rajya Sabha agreed to convene a discussion on Manipur. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar assured that he will invite floor leaders to his chambers at 1 pm to accommodate the discussion, regardless of time constraints.



However, during the exchange of words between Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Dhankhar, the latter faced criticism for not directing the Prime Minister to participate in the discussion on Manipur. Dhankhar clarified that he does not need to defend anyone but rather stands to defend the Constitution and the rights of the members.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla was absent during the proceedings, which led to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressing the members' desire to have a 'father-like' Speaker present. The House was adjourned until 2 pm after MPs raised placards and slogans related to the Manipur issue.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh expressed his concerns over the "insidious" Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, and urged questions to be directed towards the government and parties that approved it without proper scrutiny. He emphasized that the struggle to secure the rights of forest dwellers would be a prolonged one.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, on Wednesday after a brief debate, amid opposition protests and a walkout over the Manipur issue. The bill aims to exclude land within 100 kilometers of India's borders from conservation laws and permit the establishment of zoos, safaris, and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.

In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh noted that despite environmentalists' criticism, the Opposition's decision to boycott the discussion on the amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, was a collective choice made by 26 INDIA parties. He clarified that the boycott was due to the government's refusal to address their legitimate demand for a statement from the Prime Minister on the Manipur issue, followed by a discussion, and the Leader of Opposition not being allowed to speak.

According to Ramesh, the Bill was not referred to the Standing Committee he chairs. Instead, it was sent to a special joint committee that merely approved it without proper examination, leading to a complete mockery of the legislative process, as per his allegations.

He reaffirmed that he had consistently spoken against the amendments and would continue to do so. However, he also emphasized that the battles they are fighting encompass a broad political spectrum.