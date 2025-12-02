Government Clarifies: Sanchar Saathi App Not Mandatory, Users Free To Delete It

The government has clarified that the Sanchar Saathi app is not compulsory and users can remove it whenever they want. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the app functions only after a user activates it and that there is no element of spying, call monitoring, or hidden surveillance involved. His clarification followed widespread criticism after the Centre directed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the app on all new devices, triggering concerns about privacy and state overreach.

Speaking outside Parliament, Scindia said that activating the app is the user’s choice and there is no compulsion to keep it on the device. His comments came despite the Department of Telecommunications’ earlier order stating that the app’s features must remain active and visible, and that functioning should not be restricted. As per the order, companies have been given 90 days to ensure the app is pre-installed on new phones, and existing devices will receive it via software updates.

Sanchar Saathi, introduced in January 2025, is designed as a cybersecurity tool to help users block lost phones, verify the number of mobile connections registered in their name, and report suspected fraudulent activity. The government maintains that pre-installation was intended only to increase its accessibility and help curb cybercrime.

The directive sparked political debate, with opposition leaders accusing the government of infringing on individual privacy and comparing the move to sophisticated spyware programs. Congress leaders described the app as a potential surveillance tool, with some calling it “Pegasus plus plus,” referencing the controversy surrounding the Pegasus spyware scandal. Several leaders demanded an immediate withdrawal of the order, arguing that it undermines user consent and creates mistrust.

The government, however, reiterated that Sanchar Saathi is safe, optional, and fully removable, assuring the public that there is no intention of monitoring personal phone activity.