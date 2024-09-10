Governor asks Mamata to call Cabinet meet

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to replace the police chief and summon an emergency Cabinet meeting. The Governor believes the state government is unable to handle the current law and order situation in the state.



West Bengal and its capital Kolkata, along with other major cities, have been tense following protests demanding justice and accountability for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered last month at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Bose has criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state for its handling of the case. He is on record that the government cannot evade responsibility and remain silent on the disturbing developments in the state.