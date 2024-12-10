Govt accepts DTC workers' demands, promises salary hike

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday that all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers will be trained to operate electric buses as part of the city's plan to transition its entire bus fleet to electric vehicles.

She also assured that senior drivers, particularly assistant ticket inspectors, would be given priority for employment in the new electric bus fleet. Addressing a press conference, Atishi stated that the Delhi government had agreed to several key demands made by DTC workers, who had recently gone on strike to protest their working conditions.

"DTC bus services play a crucial role in Delhi's transportation system. There are 4,500 contractual drivers and 17,850 contractual conductors in DTC. Recently, they went on strike. We listened to their demands, which are absolutely justified. I want to thank them for ending the strike and responding to our appeal after two days of protests. We are working on addressing their demands," she said. One of the primary issues raised by the workers was the transfer of female DTC employees stationed at the Sarojini Nagar Pink Bus Depot. Atishi said that the government had resolved this issue by transferring the workers back to their original depots, addressing a major point of contention that led to the strike. Another significant concern was the workers' request for postings closer to their homes.

Atishi explained that the Delhi government had introduced a new policy aimed at rationalising duty stations for drivers and conductors. "An online form will be created so that all drivers can provide their details, and an online list will be released to make the process more transparent,"she said.