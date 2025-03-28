Govt bans illegal meat sale from pavements

New Delhi: On a day when two AAP legislators were suspended from the Assembly for unruly behaviour, the Delhi government on Thursday announced action against all illegal sellers of meat encroaching pavements, an assurance given to two BJP MLAs who raised the issue in view of the approaching Navratri festival.

Earlier, while replying to a question in the Assembly, Minister Verma said that strict instructions had been issued to all officials to remove all illegal sellers of meat and fish from the city.

The PWD Minister assured the legislators that a Special Task Force (STF) would be formed, comprising officials of PWD and SDM, to remove encroachment.

“Encroachment which could not be cleared in the past 10 years would be removed now. The local PWD officials and police will be responsible for ensuring that the encroachers do not return to the pavements,” he said. He was responding to a question from BJP’s Shakur Basti legislator Karnail Singh, who asked if there was any plan to act against illegal meat sellers operating from pavements in view of the ensuing Hindu festival of Navratri.

“Apart from encroachment, the illegal sale of meat from pavement also hurts religious sentiments,” he said.

Another BJP legislator, Ravinder Singh Negi, representing Patparganj, also objected to the illegal sale of meat and fish from pavements during Navratri.

Later, AAP legislator Som Dutt asked if the government had any proposal to give Rs 20,000 a month to temple priests.