Govt committed to strengthen India’s healthcare system, ensuring access to all: Nadda

New Delhi: The Union government is committed to strengthening India’s healthcare system, while also ensuring equal access to all, said JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

He said this while addressing the 53rd Foundation Day and Convocation of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), a constituent medical institution of the University of Delhi, at the national capital.

The Union Health Minister said that healthcare professionals make crucial contributions to society. He urged the graduate students to approach their work with compassion, integrity, and dedication, and to shoulder more responsibilities as they embark on their professional careers.

“The government is committed to strengthening India’s healthcare system and ensuring that medical services are accessible to all,” Nadda said.

Reaching out to the students, he stated, “Your efforts should be focused on shaping our national vision of 'Viksit Bharat.”

Highlighting the government’s commitment to boosting the healthcare sector, he noted that the government spends between 30-35 lakh for every MBBS student.

Nadda reiterated the changes made in the National Health Policy by the Union Government in 2017. The reforms, he said, led to a shift in healthcare to a holistic approach from only curative healthcare. The holistic approach also caters to preventive, integrative care.

He also emphasised the recent achievements made in the healthcare sector including the establishment of 22 AIIMS, new medical and nursing colleges, increase in MBBS and MD seats by over 100 per cent, among others.

In addition, the Minister said that the government is “going to fulfil” the promise of adding “75,000 medical seats in the next five years”.

In his address to the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to create 75,000 more medical seats in the next five years, from the current over one lakh in the country.

The addition will make the healthcare system more effective and help reduce foreign dependence on medical education.