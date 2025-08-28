Live
- Coolie 2025 Tamil Movie: Rajinikanth's Action Thriller Hits Big at Box Office
- Oppn creates uproar on final day of Jharkhand Monsoon Session over University Bill
- GATE 2026 Registration Open: Apply Online at IIT Guwahati – Exam Dates & Eligibility
- Domestic air passenger traffic to see modest increase to reach 172-176 million in FY26
- Weather Update for North Telangana – August 28, 2025
- Global Chess League launches GCL Contenders for global talent to engage with chess superstars
- Classic Electrodes IPO GMP at ₹20; Allotment Finalized Today, Listing on September 1
- Farmers in Gujarat can register for MSP sale of groundnut, moong, urad, soybean from Sept 1–15
- Nivetha Pethuraj introduces fiancé Rajhith Ibran on Instagram
- Bangladesh: 50 injured in police crackdown on students protesting outside Yunus' residence
Govt Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption Till Dec 31 Amid US Tariff Pressure
- The Finance Ministry has extended the cotton import duty exemption until December 31, 2025, to support the textile sector hit by steep 50% US tariffs.
- While the move eases industry concerns, it may affect farmers during peak cotton season.
The government has extended the exemption on cotton import duty until December 31, 2025, just a day after the US imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian exports. The Finance Ministry said the move aims to ensure adequate cotton supply for the textile industry and allow manufacturers to place long-term import orders.
Initially, the duty exemption was valid only until September 30, but exporters argued that the short window offered little relief beyond shipments already in transit. Cotton imports have been a longstanding demand of the industry, though the government has typically maintained an 11% duty to protect small farmers.
The timing of the exemption, however, may impact cotton growers, as plucking season begins in October and continues until March. Analysts suggest the decision is also a signal to Washington that India may be open to cotton trade negotiations.
Industry bodies, including AEPC and CITI, have raised concerns over the impact of US tariffs on exports and warned of possible job losses and order cancellations. Meanwhile, rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh are witnessing sharp growth in US textile imports, while India’s export momentum has slowed.
India’s textile sector, heavily dependent on cotton, employs nearly 35 million people and contributes around 80% of the country’s textile exports. The government has set a target to double exports to $100 billion by 2030.