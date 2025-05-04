Govt fully prepared to act against Pahalgam perpetrators: NCBC chief Hansraj Ahir

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes and former Minister of State for Home Affairs, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying the government is fully prepared to respond and will not spare anyone involved in such acts.

Speaking to IANS, Ahir said: "After such attacks, it is natural for people to be angry, but the government is taking strong steps and will continue to do so. Our country shares borders with multiple nations, and terrorists take advantage of any opportunity to infiltrate. But they are cowards, cowards who kill innocent people. The government is capable of taking solid steps against such acts."

Recalling his tenure in the Home Ministry, he emphasised the progress made in securing India’s borders: "I was myself the Minister of State for Home Affairs. I know how much work the government has done regarding the borders. Highways have been built in border areas. Earlier, there was a lot of insurgency in the Northeast, but now it is peaceful. Even insurgents have cooled down. Elections are held properly in state governments, and people come out to vote."

He further stressed the vigilance of the armed forces and the government. "To deal with these kinds of secret, cowardly attacks, the government and the army are always alert. I have worked on this; I know how seriously the government operates," he claimed.

On being asked about action against Pakistan, Ahir replied bluntly: "Whenever we retaliated against such behaviour of Pakistan, we never spared them. The government has always dealt with them strictly and firmly, and we will continue to do so. But this is not a cricket ground that today we go and do some good batting, it is not like that. This is a matter of two nations."

He elaborated on the complexity of the issue: "This is a matter between two countries, and it is a very serious situation. Our population is larger and our borders are longer, but the government will act thoughtfully; it will not leave them."

Assuring the nation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s resolve, Ahir stated: "It is certain that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government will not tolerate such actions by Pakistan. The terrorists and Pakistanis have committed an unforgivable crime. The government is not in the mindset to forgive them, we will act at the appropriate time."

He also warned political opponents to be cautious with their words: "Those who make statements should think that they should not make such remarks on matters of national security. It is a matter of national protection."

In conclusion, he affirmed the government’s capability and commitment: "The government's intention is clear, it is capable, and we respond with strength. Not just Pakistan, but even China, we have given a proper reply to them too. We should trust our government. The opposition must understand that they should not weaken the country with their statements."