Govt fund should not be used for building any statue: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was against erecting any statue using government funds.

He also said people do not value things which are given for free.

Gadkari was speaking in Nagpur at the ground-breaking ceremony for the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

“I welcome the move of the committee which is constructing the statue from the contribution given by the people. I feel that government funds should not be used for erecting the statue. People do not value things which are given for free,” the BJP MP said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti was formed in Nagpur in 2015 and the work, including obtaining necessary clearances and permissions, has been going on since then.

Gadkari also announced to donate Rs 5 lakh to the works undertaken by this committee.

“Even if someone donates Rs 11 or Rs 51 for this work, it should be seen as the person's attachment to the work and teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

''There is no need to seek financial support from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the Nagpur Improvement Trust, the Maharashtra government or the RTMNU,'' he added.

Gadkari said people should bear some cost of the work so that they will realise the importance of the work or service.

''It is good that lakhs of people have come forward and contributed to the committee,'' he added.

Gadkari said Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts and teachings should be spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.