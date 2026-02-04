Decision on Nandi awards, theatre fest soon

Vijayawada: Cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday said that the coalition government is fully committed to the development of the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh and would begin a structured action plan from April. He also announced that discussions are underway with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and a formal announcement on the revival of the prestigious Nandi Awards and Nandi Theatre Festival would be made soon.

The minister was speaking after felicitating the winners of the Andhra Pradesh Short Film Festival–2026, organised under the banner of Maa–AP, at his chamber in the Secretariat’s second block at Velagapudi. He presented mementos and cash awards to the awardees and congratulated young directors, technicians and artists who created socially conscious short films.

Durgesh appreciated the efforts of the festival organiser, Maa–AP founder and film director Dilip Raja, for successfully conducting the state-level festival on January 11 at Tenali without charging any entry fee. He said such initiatives play a key role in nurturing grassroots talent and strengthening the film ecosystem in the State.

Addressing the gathering, the minister stated that the government aims to develop Amaravati into a major hub for the film industry on par with Hyderabad. He reiterated that the state government would extend all necessary support for the growth of cinema and creative industries in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 203 short films were received from across the state for the festival, with nearly 2,000 actors participating. The first prize was won by ‘Mahavriksham’ directed by Chandrasekhar Sakunalas from Visakhapatnam, while ‘Simhadri Appanna’ by Srinivasa Rao from Srikakulam secured second place and ‘Abaddam vs Nijam’ by Naveen Kumar from Palakollu bagged the third prize. Cash awards of Rs 1 lakh were presented to the top three winners. Special awards were also presented to Sujitha (Best Actress-Manam), Sai Prakarsh (Best Character Actress-Abaddam vs Nijam), Pawan Sarma (Mannu–Minnu), child artist Harshathunnisa, young talent Rithvik Reddy (Astra), debut director Trivikram, villain Meesala Bhaskar, and Telugu script reviewers Manjuluri Lakshmapathi Master and Jagadish, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, director Dilip Raja said government encouragement would enable Andhra Pradesh youth to achieve remarkable success and noted that the Short Film Festival had infused new confidence and determination among aspiring filmmakers.