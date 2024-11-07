Govt making efforts to increase employment opportunities

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday said that the state government is making all efforts to increase employment opportunities for the youth.

“The government has released a calendar for recruitment examinations so that the youth can prepare their preparation strategy in advance and achieve success. Our government is continuously making recruitments so that the youth get employment opportunities,” said the Deputy Chief Minister while addressing the conference of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha and OBC Morcha in Ramgarh.

She also appealed to the youth to connect with the double-engine government for the development of Ramgarh. The Deputy Chief Minister added that MoUs worth about 15 lakh crores are being signed under ‘Rising Rajasthan’ to promote self-employment, which will increase employment opportunities in the state.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the development of the country and the entire team is working hard in Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

She also appealed to BJP workers to go door-to-door on the day of voting and motivate voters.

During the conference, Azad Samaj Party candidate Suman Majoka also joined the BJP in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Bansur MLA Devi Singh Shekhawat, former MLA Mohan Lal Gupta, BJP Yuva Morcha State President Ankit Chechi, OBC Morcha State President Champalal, State Minister Mahendra Kumawat and Alwar South District President Ashok Gupta were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the election office in Baroda Mev and Govindgarh and addressed the gathering. She especially urged women power to come out and vote in favour of the BJP.

Bypolls will be held in Ramgarh on November 13 and results will be announced on November 23. Ramgarh MLA Zubair Khan passed away this year, leaving the Assembly seat vacant. (IANS)