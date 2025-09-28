Govt mulling 2-yr tenure for parl panels

New Delhi: The Union government is mulling extending the tenure of parliamentary standing committees to two years, after some lawmakers complained that the current one-year term was too short to make any meaningful contribution.

The government is expected to take a decision in this regard following consultations with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

The new term of the parliamentary panels usually starts either late September or early October, depending on the date on which the committees, often described as 'mini-parliaments', are constituted. Parliament sources said that some members had requested the government to extend the tenure of the committees from the present one year to at least two years so that the panels can effectively address the subjects chosen for deliberations.