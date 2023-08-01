‘Govt not committed to implementing Kasturi Rangan report’

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the government is committed to the conservation of biodiversity and flora in the Western Ghats, but did not say that the government is committed to implementing Dr Kasturi Rangan’s report, he clarified on the July 28 incident while participating in the inter-biodiversity (species) conference held in Atria University, Bengaluru.

In that programme, when some people questioned me about the Western Ghats and the Kasturi Rangan report, the central government had constituted a review committee headed by Sanjay Kumar, and the committee members had met him recently. Minister Eshwar Khandre said that this committee will submit a report by December, and after that report, the sub-committee of the cabinet will discuss its pros and cons, hold talks with all the stakeholders of the Western Ghats and then the government will take a decision on the report.

The Kasturi Rangan report is 10 years old. There is even an argument as to whether it is still relevant today. If Western Ghats is declared as an ecologically sensitive area, there is a fear that the life and livelihood of the people will be affected. Therefore, this is a very sensitive issue and the government will not take any hasty action, he clarified.

There is concern that red category industries should not be run in Western Ghats, as its waste will endanger the water resources of Western Ghats. That feels right. However, such a decision cannot be taken in the matter of Anganwadi, hospital, school, housing and infrastructure. This will cause trouble to the local people who have been living there for many decades. He said that the environment should be preserved and the livelihood of the people should not be threatened, sustainable development is the stand of the government.

The Sanjay Kumar Committee agrees to many relaxations in the Kasturi Rangan report. We also have a responsibility to save the Western Ghats which is one of the 8 biodiversity hotspots of the world. But they have not given any statement as the report has been published under the title “Govt committed to implement Kasturi Rangan report”. He reiterated that the government has not taken any such decisions.

The government has said that the government is committed to the conservation of the flora and fauna of the Western Ghats and its statement has been misunderstood and only a few media have published such a report. Eshwar Khandre said that he clarified about this at the press day held in Bidar on Sunday.

Dialysis services across the state will be shut from Wednesday

Hans News Service

Bengaluru

The State Dialysis Employees Union has decided to stop dialysis services across the state from Wednesday. Due to this, the dialysis patients need to face problem.

In the backdrop of non-payment of proper wages and some facilities for the last two years, the staff working in dialysis units across the state have decided to hold an indefinite protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.There are a total of 167 dialysis centres in the districts and taluks of the state and more than 1,000 staff are working. Dialysis employees are functioning on an outsourced basis.