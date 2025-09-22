Govt plans skill-based curriculum for Class 11 & 12

Chennai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the Union government is planning to introduce skill-based learning into the curriculum for Classes 11 and 12, following recommendations from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking at an event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday, Pradhan emphasised the need for a paradigm shift in learning methodology, stating that the earlier system focused largely on certificates and degrees, rather than making students truly competent. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the importance of combining certification with real-world skills.

The Union minister also revealed that his ministry is working to introduce skill-based learning from Class 6 onwards. Previously optional and selective, skill-based education will now become a formal part of the curriculum as a subject, marking a significant change in the approach to school education.

According to Pradhan, one of the primary recommendations of NEP 2020 is the integration of skill-based education. The initiative aims to ensure that students are not only academically qualified but also equipped with practical skills to succeed in the modern workforce.

The reform aligns with the broader goal of the government to make education more holistic, moving beyond rote learning and focusing on developing competencies that are relevant in real-world scenarios.

The ministry is actively working on designing and rolling out the new curriculum for senior secondary classes, and skill-based subjects are expected to become an integral part of the education system soon.