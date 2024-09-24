Live
- Historians, EO inspect inscriptions at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Temple
- Woman From Madhya Pradesh Gang-Raped After Humiliating Accused For Splashing Mud
- Sahil’s ton leads India U19 to 9-wkt win; seal Youth ODIs 2-0
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Congress Veteran Kumari Selja Rebuffs BJP's Invitation Amid Party Tensions
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
- Content tracking system for GenAI
Just In
Govt steps up sale of fair price onion
Highlights
New Delhi: The government has intensified its efforts to check onion prices by stepping up the sale of buffer stock in wholesale markets, following a spike in retail prices after the recent removal of export duty. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Monday said the Centre has begun offloading onions from its buffer stock in wholesale markets of Delhi and other key cities, with plans to expand subsidised retail sales nationwide. "We anticipated a price surge after lifting the export duty. With our 4.7 lakh tonne buffer stock and increased kharif sowing area, we expect to keep onion prices in check," Khare told reporters here.
