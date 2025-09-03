Govt to launch welfare plans on Modi’s b’day

New Delhi: The Delhi Government will observe a Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service) from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, until October 2. During this period, the government plans to dedicate 75 new services and schemes to the public, including the inauguration of development projects, foundation stone-laying ceremonies, and the launch of several long-pending works.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference in the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the programme would not be a symbolic gesture but a step to deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

“We are beginning this Seva Pakhwada on the Prime Minister’s birthday as a tribute to his dedication and service to the nation. He has always worked for every state and every citizen without bias. In the same spirit, the Delhi Government is launching this initiative for the people of the capital,” Gupta said. As part of the programme, the government will inaugurate 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, open five major hospitals, and roll out a large-scale sanitation drive titled Delhi ko Kude se Azadi. Projects related to education, housing, transport, and civic amenities will also be launched. According to officials, these initiatives are aimed at strengthening the vision of a “Viksit Delhi” (Developed Delhi).

During her address, Gupta also reacted sharply to recent remarks made by opposition leaders. She said that derogatory comments against the Prime Minister’s late mother had lowered the standards of political discourse and amounted to an insult to womanhood.

“When a leader publicly abuses the sacred title of ‘mother’, it is an affront to the sanctity of motherhood itself. This represents politics at its lowest level. What is most unfortunate is that, even now, no apology or expression of regret has been made,” she added.