Govt to present 100-day report card on May 31

New Delhi: The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is preparing to unveil a comprehensive report highlighting its achievements during the first 100 days in office. The report will be made public on May 31, following the government's 100th day in power on May 30.

This milestone comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years. In the February 2025 Assembly elections, the party secured a decisive mandate, winning 48 out of 70 seats. Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Chief Minister on February 20, at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

The report card is expected to focus on key initiatives launched across several priority sectors: In healthcare, the government has introduced 38 Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics across the city, aimed at enhancing access to quality medical services for all. In the area of social welfare, a scholarship scheme was launched for Dalit students to support their education, while senior citizens have been registered under the newly introduced 'Vay Vandana' scheme.

To promote women’s empowerment, the government allocated ₹5,100 crore for a financial assistance program, providing ₹2,500 per month to eligible women, thereby supporting household incomes and promoting economic independence.On the infrastructure front, 400 ‘Devi’ buses were deployed to improve last-mile connectivity, and 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers were introduced to address water scarcity in underserved localities.

Under environmental initiatives, a pollution control plan has been rolled out, focusing on improving air quality and cleaning the Yamuna river as part of a broader sustainability agenda.

In addition to these major programs, the administration has prioritized improvement of public services. A 20-day citywide cleanliness drive resulted in the cleaning of over 3,500 kilometers of roads and the removal of large-scale encroachments. Upgradation works are also underway in government schools and hospitals, alongside ongoing road repairs and sanitation efforts.