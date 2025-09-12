Gratitude to the doer is core value of Sanatan tradition

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the foremost value of Sanatan Dharma is expressing gratitude toward the doer.

“Indian philosophy teaches us to honour all who contribute to our lives, society and nation,” he said, according to an official statement.

He was speaking at Gorakhnath temple on the concluding day of the week-long commemoration of Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj’s 56th death anniversary and Mahant Avedyanath Maharaj’s 11th death anniversary, where he paid tribute to Mahant Avedyanath.

Recalling the dialogue between Lord Hanuman and Mainak Parvat in the Ramayana, “Krite cha kartavyam eshah dharma sanatanah (It is one’s eternal duty to express gratitude toward the doer)”, the chief minister said this sentiment originates from the Sanatan tradition.