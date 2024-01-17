Greater Noida Eyes 'Sister City' Agreement With Loudoun County For Robust Global Collaboration

Greater Noida is on the verge of establishing a 'Sister City' agreement with Loudoun County in the United States, marking a strategic move that could pave the way for substantial investment, academic collaboration, and cultural exchanges between the two regions, according to officials. A Sister City Agreement, often referred to as the twinning of cities, facilitates a direct exchange of expertise in education, business, culture, biotechnology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and other areas between the partnered cities.

A delegation from Loudoun County, Virginia, located approximately 70 km from Washington DC, visited Greater Noida to explore and discuss potential collaboration opportunities. The American delegation, led by Buddy Rizer, the executive director of the Department of Economic Development of Loudoun County, engaged in discussions with key figures from Greater Noida, including CEO N G Ravi Kumar and Additional CEO Medha Rupam of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The GNIDA released a statement indicating that the meeting involved in-depth discussions aimed at finalizing the terms of the 'Sister City' pact. Both sides have provided suggestions during the drafting phase of the agreement, and a memorandum of understanding is expected to be created and approved by the government in the near future.

Officials noted that the Greater Noida Authority has been actively pursuing an agreement with Loudoun County as a 'sister city' for an extended period. During the Loudoun County delegation's visit to Greater Noida, they were briefed on various aspects of the region, including the Noida International Airport, road infrastructure, metro connectivity, expressways, green spaces, major companies, educational institutions, and the emerging data center hub.

The delegation also received information about the Industrial Integrated Township in Greater Noida and an upcoming multi-modal transport hub. Buddy Rizer, expressing optimism, discussed the potential for significant investments in areas such as data centers, educational development, and environmental initiatives, according to the GNIDA.

CEO NG Ravi Kumar of GNIDA assured swift efforts from the Greater Noida Authority to implement the 'Sister City' agreement promptly. This initiative aligns with the central government's approach of fostering cultural, diplomatic, and economic ties through Twin/Sister agreements between Indian states or cities and their counterparts in partner nations. Noteworthy examples of such agreements include Varanasi and Kathmandu, Ayodhya and Janakpur, Agra and Chengdu, and Lucknow and Wenzhou, among others. The ongoing efforts signify a commitment to strengthening international relations and promoting collaboration on various fronts.