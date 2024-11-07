Live
Grievances heard in remote village
Dhenkanal: A grievance redressal camp was held at Lethaka gram panchayat in Gondia block of Dhenkanal district. Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Abhinav Sonkar redressed 132 grievances.
Notably, 65 grievances were resolved on the spot. The villagers apprised the Collector about their problems relating to health and housing sectors. Lethaka is located at a remote area in Dhenkanal district. The gram panchayat has faced several challenges in development of agriculture, horticulture and MSME sectors. There is also lack of infrastructure.
The locals urged the administration to take steps for improving road network and providing better irrigation facilities.
