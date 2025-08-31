GST reforms will bring huge change in trade, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The proposed GST reforms will bring a huge change in trade and commerce in the country, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Friday. Addressing the valedictory session of a seminar on 'Viksit Odisha, 2036 -- Odisha on Growth Path' organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Laghu Udyog Bharati, Majhi said if GST rates are reduced, consumption will increase. "If consumption increases, there will be more manufacturing, which will enhance employment," he said.

Majhi said the only goal of his government is to place Odisha among the top five States in the country. "To achieve this goal, we have started working by taking agriculture, industry and social development as growth engines. We need holistic development in the State. Our efforts are continuing to enrich the State with industry and turn it into a manufacturing hub by utilising mineral resources," he said.

The Chief Minister said the State government was giving importance to the development of sectors such as mining and metals, chemicals and petrochemicals, IT, food processing, tourism and MSMEs. "We have prepared a vision document, the collective dream of 4.5 crore people of our State," he said. "Starting from education, health, to agriculture, we have to become self-reliant in all sectors. We have to build world-class infrastructure. Along with this, we have to create skilled human resources, adequate employment opportunities, technology, tourism and green energy," he added.

The 'Viksit Odisha 2036' roadmap is based on three principles -- "People first, prosperity for all and technology-led development", Majhi said. He said railway projects worth about Rs 80,000 crore, along with highway and road projects worth more than Rs 12,000 crore, are being implemented in the State.

"Along with this, a few days ago, the Centre announced the Capital Region Ring Road at a cost of Rs 8,308 crore. Besides, the State government will also construct 75,000 km of high-quality roads over the next five years," he said. "While there are three major ports in the State, we have set a target of constructing four new ports," he added.

Majhi said his government has also decided to invest in developing irrigation facilities for about 1.5 million hectares of farmland over the next five years. Urbanisation in the State is projected to increase to 60 per cent by 2047, he said, adding, "for this, we are paying special attention to creating new urban areas, affordable housing and world-class infrastructure. We will develop the cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur as models of modern urban infrastructure."