Guidelines issued for MCD by-elections in 12 wards

The Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday has issued detailed guidelines to all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Returning Officers (ROs) ahead of the upcoming by-elections for 12 vacant Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards.

These by-elections were necessitated after one councillor, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, was elected as a Member of Parliament and 11 others became Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

In a communication to officials, the SEC stated that the electoral rolls of the Assembly constituencies corresponding to these 12 wards have been adopted for the by-elections. The rolls have been updated with reference to the eligibility date of January 1, 2025, ensuring that all eligible voters are included.

The Commission has directed Returning Officers to prepare and verify the draft list of polling stations in line with the Ward Delimitation Order dated October 17, 2022. Objections and suggestions regarding these polling stations can be submitted to the respective ROs until 3:00 p.m. on October 11. The final lists, after review and disposal of objections, must be submitted to the Election Commission for approval and printing by October 13.

According to the guidelines, all polling stations must be located on the ground floor within the boundaries of the same ward to ensure accessibility for voters. The exact location-such as the room number and whether it is on the front side, back side, or in an annex building—must be clearly mentioned in official records to prevent confusion among voters. Each polling station is designed to accommodate around 1,500 voters.

The last MCD elections were held in 2022, and the next full-term elections are scheduled for 2027. The upcoming by-elections are expected to draw significant attention as major political parties gear up to retain or reclaim their influence in Delhi’s municipal

governance.