Guilty will not be spared: Sukanta Majumdar on NEET, UGC-NET issues

Amid the allegations of irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET)-UG and UGC-NET exams 2024, Union Minister and West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that no one guilty in the case would be "spared". "The NTA chief has been replaced, an inquiry committee has been formed. No one will be spared, " Majumdar told ANI in West Bengal's Balurghat.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.

Meanwhile, the centre has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has begun its probe. As per the CBI, special teams have been formed to investigate the case.

"CBI has registered a criminal case and initiated an investigation. Special teams have been formed by the CBI to investigate the matter on top priority. Special CBI teams are being sent to Patna and Godhra where local police cases have been registered", the CBI said in a statement. Meanwhile, the central government on Saturday replaced Subodh Kumar Singh, the incumbent director general of the NTA amid the NEET and UGC-NET row, naming 1985-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola as the new chief.

Earlier on Friday, the NTA postponed the UGC-NET Examination June 2024 which was scheduled to be held between June 25 to June 27. In a press release, the NTA said that the exam is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website.

The nation, meanwhile, has witnessed several protests and demonstrations amid the NEET and UGC-NET row.