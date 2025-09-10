Gujarat Assembly passes factories amendment bill, paves way for women to work night shifts

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Assembly has passed the Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2025, allowing women workers to take up night shifts with their consent, subject to safety and health safeguards.

Labour and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, while presenting the Bill on Wednesday, said the move ensures equality, freedom of profession, and economic rights for women workers, while also giving them flexibility to manage work and family responsibilities. “With consent-based night duty, women will be able to contribute to their household income and also have more time for family during the day,” he said.

The Bill introduces several key provisions aimed at balancing workplace flexibility with employee welfare.

Women workers will now be allowed to work night shifts, provided they give their consent and adequate safety measures are in place. Daily work hours can be extended to 12 hours, but the weekly limit will remain capped at 48 hours.

To safeguard worker health, a mandatory half-hour break must be provided after six hours of continuous work. Employees working four consecutive 12-hour shifts will be entitled to two paid days off. The Bill also permits overtime of up to 125 hours within a three-month period, subject to prior approval. Importantly, the state government retains the authority to determine the duration and applicability of these provisions and may revoke permissions if circumstances demand.

The minister stressed that the reforms strike a balance between protecting workers’ welfare and facilitating industrial growth. Gujarat, he said, continues to attract new industries and investments, and flexible labour provisions will support round-the-clock production in sectors where continuous processes are critical.

Rajput also highlighted that the changes were made in line with constitutional principles of equality and in response to directions from the Gujarat High Court.

“This Bill legally empowers women to work at night in safe conditions and on their own choice,” he noted, adding that 16 specific safeguards for women’s health and security will be mandatory for factories employing them in night shifts.

He further pointed out that industries such as semiconductors and microchip manufacturing, where uninterrupted operations are crucial, will particularly benefit. “The reforms protect labour welfare, expand opportunities for women, and strengthen Gujarat’s role in driving India’s self-reliance mission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rajput said.

The Bill amends six sections of the Factories Act, 1948, relating to working hours, overtime, breaks, and women’s employment. It was passed in the Assembly with an emphasis on boosting employment, attracting new investments, and creating a conducive industrial climate.



