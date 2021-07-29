Gujarat ATS nabs wanted drugs peddler from Delhi Airport

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday said that it has arrested a wanted criminal in drugs peddling, from the New Delhi International Airport. The accused was involved in four different cases of international drug peddling of more than 500 kg heroin and is also believed to be involved in terror activities.

The Gujarat ATS on Thursday arrested one Shaheed Sumra, a resident of Kutch in Gujarat, in connection with 4 cases of heroin peddling in India from Pakistan.



Based on a tip-off, the Gujarat ATS arrested Sumra as he landed at Delhi Airport from Dubai. According to the Gujarat ATS, Sumra has been involved in four cases of peddling heroin and other narcotics substances worth Rs 2,500 crore.



"Based on a tip-off from sources and surveillance carried out, we were informed that Sumra was about to land at the Delhi International Airport. Sumra is wanted in a drug peddling case where 20 kg drug was confiscated in 2021 and he was also wanted in a 5 kilo drugs confiscated in 2018. Besides that, he was also wanted in two other drug cases registered in Punjab, involving over 500 kilograms drugs (heroin)," said Imtiaz Sheikh, SP, Gujarat ATS.



"Sumra was earlier involved in narcotics peddling in India, but thereafter he is believed to be involved in drug terrorism. We are interrogating him and trying to find out the details of the terror activities he is involved in," added Sheikh.



Sumra is believed to be facilitating drug vessel's entry from neighbouring Pakistan into Kutch region of Gujarat through the Arabian Sea waters and distribution of drugs from there to the rest of the country.