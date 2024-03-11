Gujarat BJP strengthens ranks with key political figures joining from Congress, BTP

Gandhinagar: Gujarat BJP welcomed new members from various political backgrounds at its state headquarters, Shri Kamalam, marking an expansion ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The ceremony, presided over by Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, saw the induction of key figures, including former Jhagadia MLA and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) President, Mahesh Vasava, signaling a shift in the state's political landscape.

Adding to the BJP's cadre, former Palanpur MLA, Mahesh Patel and Paresh Vasava, the National Vice President of BTP and former Chairman of the District Panchayat Committee, also pledged allegiance to the ruling party.

Nitaben Modi, daughter of the late Chhabildas Mehta, a former Congress Chief Minister, joined the BJP, signaling a crossover from traditional political dynasties.

The event also saw an influx of members from the Congress and the AAP, particularly from the Banaskantha, Bharuch, and Narmada districts, further bolstering the BJP's presence in these key regions.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the forthcoming electoral battles, CR Paatil announced the appointment of six joint spokespersons to complement the efforts of current spokesperson Yamal Vyas.

The newly-appointed joint spokespersons include Jainik Vakil, Dipak Joshi, Ghanshyam Gadhvi, Ashwin Banker, Jayesh Vyas, and Rajika Kacheriya.