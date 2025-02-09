Gujarat CM to join 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with 14.3 lakh students

In a bid to ease examination stress for students, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate in a motivational interaction with students of Crystal International Public School in Ahmedabad on Monday as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative.

The nationwide eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to encourage students appearing for board exams to tackle their studies without stress or fear. The program is designed to provide guidance and inspiration to students ahead of their board exams.

The live telecast of the event will be streamed in more than 40,000 schools across Gujarat through various digital platforms, ensuring maximum participation.

The event will bring together 14.3 lakh students from Classes 10 and 12, including those from science and general streams, along with students from Classes 6 to 12, fostering an environment of exam readiness and motivation across the state.

In Gujarat, recent studies have highlighted significant levels of stress among the youth, particularly in academic settings.

A study conducted among undergraduate students in the Mehsana district revealed that 41.05 per cent experienced stress, with varying degrees of severity: 9.32 per cent were mildly stressed, 12.18 per cent moderately stressed, 10.07 per cent severely stressed, and 9.47 per cent extremely severely stressed.

Similarly, research among medical students in South Gujarat found that 51.1 per cent of participants reported stress, with a mean Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) score of 27.20 ± 6.58. The primary stressors identified included concerns about the quality of food in mess facilities, poor road connectivity on campus, and academic performance pressures.

A study focusing on higher secondary science students found that nearly 32 per cent experienced depression, with higher rates observed in female students (37.28 per cent) compared to males (29.90 per cent).

Additionally, 20.59 per cent of these students suffered from dysthymia, and 1.64 per cent were identified as having suicidal risk. Notably, students in Class 12 exhibited higher depression rates (38.06 per cent) than those in Class 11 (25.98 per cent). Among medical students in Gujarat, a study reported varying levels of depression severity: 29.4 per cent had minimal depression, 34 per cent mild, 19 per cent moderate, 12 per cent moderately severe, and 5.6 per cent severe depression.