Gujarat: HM Amit Shah inaugurates health check-up camp, flags off medical mobile van

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a free health check-up camp in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad as part of the 'Gandhinagar Lok Sabha - Swasth Lok Sabha' campaign.

The camp was organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to provide healthcare services to the city's residents. Gujarat Chief Minister, Health Minister and Ahmedabad Mayor were also present on the occasion.

The Home Minister also launched a medical mobile van, which was launched in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The health camp offered a wide range of medical services to citizens, including general medical check-ups, echocardiography (conducted by U.N. Mehta Hospital), blood donation camps, general OPD services, blood pressure and diabetes tests, tuberculosis (TB) and eye examinations, portable X-ray screenings, laboratory testing, gynaecological care, pediatric check-ups, vaccinations, and skin disease screenings.

The initiative aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the public, promoting preventive healthcare and early diagnosis.

The Home Minister will also attend a special meeting at the Sabarmati Vidhan Sabha, followed by the inauguration of the Municipal Science Center in Ranip, a scientific learning and innovation hub.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed Police Commissioner’s office in Ahmedabad, which aims to streamline law enforcement operations in the region.

Amit Shah will participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Navratri Festival’s 2024 closing ceremony, a highly anticipated cultural event in Ahmedabad.

The Home Minister will also participate in the Navratri celebrations in the Matariya and Heladpur Vidhan Sabha regions, celebrating Gujarat’s traditional festivities.



