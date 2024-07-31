Gujarat: Over 237,000 girls registered under 'Vahali Dikari Yojana' in last 5 yrs

Gandhinagar: More than 237,000 girls have been registered under the 'Vahali Dikari Yojana' in Gujarat in the past five years, government officials said.

This ambitious initiative, launched in August 2019, aims to support girls from economically disadvantaged families financially, ensuring their education and well-being from birth till marriage.

"The 'Vahali Dikari Yojana' builds on these efforts, serving as a 'parallel parent' by covering educational and marriage expenses for eligible girls. The scheme was introduced to counter issues such as female infanticide and child marriages while also promoting education and a respectable status for women in society. As of March 2024, the government has allocated Rs 494.14 crore to this initiative, surpassing the initial provision of Rs 460.85 crore," according to government reports shared on Wednesday.

Girls born after August 2019 are eligible for the scheme, which provides Rs 4,000 at the time of enrollment studying in class 1, Rs 6,000 for those studying in class 9, and Rs 1 lakh when they reach the age of 18.

According to State Women and Child Welfare Minister Bhanu Babariya, empowering girls is crucial for the development of society.

She emphasised the state's commitment to supporting girls' educational, economic, and social empowerment.

"Since the scheme's inception, the number of registered beneficiaries has grown yearly, reflecting the increasing awareness and acceptance of the programme. By March 2024, girls' registration under the scheme had reached more than 237,000, with financial aid set to be distributed starting in 2025-26," officials said.

"Additionally, the scheme provides an insurance benefit of Rs 10,000 if the family's primary earner passes away, ensuring further support for the beneficiaries. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been appointed as the fund management agency, with the state government having paid an estimated Rs 544.09 crore to LIC for implementing the scheme," the officials added.