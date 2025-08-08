Gujarat: Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana transforms farmers’ lives in Dang

Dang: The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) is proving to be a game-changer for farmers in Gujarat's Dang, turning once rain-dependent agriculture into a year-round livelihood.

Nareshbhai, a resident of Umbarpada in Kasadbari village, shared how the scheme changed his family’s farming prospects.

Talking to IANS, Nareshbhai said: "There are five members in our family, and this scheme was sanctioned in my mother Bharjuben Kakadiyabhai’s name. Earlier, farming was entirely dependent on rainfall. Water scarcity often made it impossible to sow crops. But with this scheme, we now have assured irrigation and can cultivate throughout the year."

Nareshbhai recalled that it was during a government survey that officials informed them about the PMKSY. Soon after, they received the benefits.

"If this scheme hadn’t reached us, we would have continued to face extreme difficulties. Farming without water is almost impossible here. Now, thanks to the Prime Minister’s initiative, we can farm and improve our livelihood," he added.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nareshbhai said: "I thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart for launching such a scheme for farmers. It has made our lives easier and more secure."

Launched in 2015-16, the PMKSY aims to ensure physical access to water for every farm, expand cultivable areas under assured irrigation, improve water-use efficiency, and promote sustainable water conservation practices. It serves as an umbrella scheme with two major components implemented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti – the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) and the Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP).

The HKKP component has four sub-segments: Command Area Development & Water Management (CAD&WM), Surface Minor Irrigation (SMI), Repair, Renovation, and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies, and Ground Water Development. Additionally, the PMKSY includes a Watershed Development (WD) component under the Department of Land Resources.

Between 2015 and 2022, the “Per Drop More Crop” (PDMC) component, aimed at improving water-use efficiency at the farm level, was also part of the PMKSY and implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DoA&FW). From 2021 onwards, PDMC has been implemented as a separate scheme.

In December 2021, the Centre approved the continuation of PMKSY for 2021-22 to 2025-26. The Ground Water component under PMKSY-HKKP was provisionally approved for 2021-22 and later extended until ongoing works and liabilities were completed.

Apart from the PMKSY, the Ministry also provides financial assistance for creating and stabilising irrigation potential under the National Project Scheme and through special projects.