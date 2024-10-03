Gunfight breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu: An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said on Thursday.

"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces at Chatroo Kishtwar," police said, adding that "a contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides."

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

More details were awaited.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley which was declared militancy free and Udhampur and Kathua.

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles.

Sources said the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

Over the last couple of years, the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy. The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.