Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Rajouri

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Budhal area of Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

Jammu: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Budhal area of Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

"Joint Operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir police is in progress at Behrot in Budhal, Rajouri District," the Army said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Jammu & Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

