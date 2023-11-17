Live
- Sensex, Nifty decline on selloff in banking, financial stocks
- Yami Gautam wraps up ‘most important film’ of her career
- Major Earthquake in Philippines-No casualties reported so far but potential damage is feared.
- Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rubble cleared over 24-metre stretch to rescue trapped labourers
- Increased stress in pregnancy linked to children's behavioural problems
- Only 0.09% share in NewsClick, no role in journalism, management: HR head in bail plea
- IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for air show ahead of Cricket World Cup final
- Taking measures for smooth conduction of election, says Mulugu district collector
- Use of AI for creating deepfakes a concern, media must educate people: PM
- Cricket World Cup: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad, airfares shoot up ahead of India-Australia final
Just In
Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Rajouri
Highlights
A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Budhal area of Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.
Jammu: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Budhal area of Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.
"Joint Operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir police is in progress at Behrot in Budhal, Rajouri District," the Army said.
The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.
After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.
There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Jammu & Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS